PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update: Release date, storage requirement, key details revealed

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:23 IST

PUBG Mobile is gearing up for a big update. The latest 0.15.5 update will roll out on November 8. Unlike previous updates, PUBG Mobile says it won’t take down its server offline during this update. PUBG Mobile also revealed that Android users will require roughly 0.21GB of storage space whereas iPhone users will need about 0.24GB storage.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update is set to bring a host of new features and improvements to the popular battle royale game. Ahead of the official release, PUBG Mobile has already revealed what to expect from the next update.

With the 0.15.5 update, PUBG Mobile users will move to Season 10. The new season brings ‘Fury of the Wasteland’ with backdrops heavily inspired by the movie Mad Max Fury. Elite Royale Pass will be 600UC while the Elite Pass will be at 1800UC. PUBG Mobile has also confirmed a new “The Ruins” map in Team Death Match mode.

The new Update for 0.15.5 will be available starting November 8th, the server will not be taken offline for this update. This update requires approximately 0.21 GB of storage space on Android and 0.24 GB of storage space on iOS. Please update as soon as possible. — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) November 7, 2019

The new update will include new machinery such as a MP5K submachine gun with 9mm ammo. There will also be a new parachute skin and a M249 skin. Users can also acquire a new collection of clothes and weapon skins. Apocalypse Guardian Set, Desert Trooper Set, Snowflake Girl Set, and Irradiated Frog Set are going to some of the new costumes in the Season 10.

PUBG Mobile is also rumoured to bring a new character called Sara. The character has catchphrases such as “You’re as important to me as an engine in a car,” and “Whether it’s taking cars apart or fixing them, I can do it all.” You can read more about PUBG Mobile’s new Sara character here.