PUBG Mobile 0.15: Release date, top features, everything else to know about next big update

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:19 IST

The PUBG Mobile 0.15 update is set to roll out on October 16. The game will go offline 00:00:00 to 07:00:00 (UTC) on October 15 for maintenance. The company has asked users to update before October 22 to get Parachute Trail x1 and 2,000 BP.

The PUBG Mobile 0.15 update features a new Payload Mode and comes with an updated Survive Till Dawn-Halloween mode. The game has now collaborated with Walking Dead for the new update.

The company will take the Darkest Night offline for better optimisation. Some of the top enhancements include ability to leap in mid-air to access places that were inaccessible earlier. The update also has new vehicles including helicopters and BRDM 2 for water. Gamers can also explode fuel drums as a trap. In the weapons department, PUBG Mobile’s 0.15 update comes with optimised M16A4, Vector, UMP45 and MK47Mutant. The update also includes the popular Desert Eagle.

PUBG Mobile’s new update also focuses on improving the performance. The company says the update will make the game run smoother without consuming a lot of power of the device, subsequently avoid overheating. Touch controls will get better to reduce errors in movement. Other elements such as room and inventory systems have also been optimised.

Complete PUBG Mobile 0.15 update change log:

1. Updates

Payload Mode (coming soon)

Comes with new heavy weapons, recall system, a helicopter, Vehicle Repair Pack and Super Weapon Crates! Air Strikes are available, too!

[Teammate Recall]

Pick up dead teammates’ ID Cards and revive them at the Communication Tower!

[Payload Mode Weapons]

RPG-7, M3E1-A, M79 Grenade Launcher, MGL Grenade Launcher, M134 Minigun.

[Aircraft: Helicopters]

Find helicopters and take them into battle!

[Super Weapon Crate]

Spawns regularly and activates after 3 minutes. Contains air drop weapons, Lv. 3 armor, Payload Mode weapons and more!

[Vehicle Repair Pack]

Fixes vehicle damage and tires.

[Air Strike Beacon]

Calls in air strikes.

Survive Till Dawn

Modified skybox, colors and background objects. “Halloweenized” monsters.

Added a hostile human faction in abandoned factories and strongholds. Defeat them to get better rewards.

Killing zombies grants special bio-warfare equipment that is effective against zombies and other players.

New Features:

[Ledge Grab]

Climb between buildings and containers to reach previously inaccessible places.

Tap jump, then jump again at the right timing in midair.

[Fuel Drums]

When hit by bullets or throwables, fuel drums explode and damage nearby players. Available on all maps.

New Firearms and Vehicles:

[Desert Eagle] (all maps)

Highest damage and muzzle velocity of all pistols.

Deals 62 damage. Can be attached with Mira Red Dot, Holographic Sight, magazines and Laser Sight to improve shoulder-firing

Fires .45 ACP ammo. Default magazine fits 7 rounds (can be extended to 10).

BRDM-2 Amphibious Armored Vehicle] (all maps)

Resilient and capable of traversing water. Equipped with bulletproof tires.

Reduces damage taken.

Can be called in only with the Flare Gun. Replaces Armored UAZ.

Graffiti:

Can leave graffiti on any objects on the battlefield.

Up to 4 types can be carried into battle. Change Graffiti combo in inventory menu.”

Added a slot for eye gear:

After the update, spectacles and face masks will not be sharing the same slot. Masks that do not cover the eyes can be equipped together with a pair of spectacles.

Performance:

Fixed loading issues for better combat experience,

Optimized weapon-loading logic to cut stuttering when players come into view.

Reduced main thread CPU usage to cut overheating.

Improved graphics and smoothness on lower-end devices.

