PUBG Mobile 0.15 update: Halloween items, new Payload mode and more

PUBG Mobile 0.15 update comes with a revamped Survive Till Dawn, new Payload Mode, weapons and vehicles and more.

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile new update.
PUBG Mobile new update. (PUBG Mobile)
         

PUBG Mobile 0.15 update is scheduled to roll out globally on October 15. The new PUBG Mobile update comes packed with new features, improvements and more importantly, Halloween goodies.

As with every update, PUBG Mobile servers will be taken down for maintenance before the official rollout. The company also urges users to update before October 22 to get the Parachute Trail and 2,000 BP. With only a day left for the release of PUBG Mobile 0.15 we take a look at the highlights of this new update.

 

Payload Mode

PUBG Mobile 0.15 update will bring ‘Payload Mode’ which comes with features like recall system. ‘Teammate Recall’ will let players pick up dead team members’ ID cards and revive them at the Communication Tower. Payload Mode weapons include RPG-7, M3E1-A, M79 Grenade Launcher and M134 Minigun. Players will also be able to find helicopters and use them in battle.

Survive Till Dawn – Halloween Mode

PUBG Mobile’s ‘Survive Till Dawn’ will get a Halloween makeover. There will be ‘Halloweenized’ monsters for players to fight with. This zombie mode will also get modified skybox, colours and background objects.

Weapon, vehicle

PUBG Mobile 0.15 update brings a new weapon called ‘Desert Eagle’ which will be available in all maps. This weapon is said to have the highest damage and muzzle velocity of all pistols. It can also be attached with Mira Red Dot, Holographic Sight, magazines and Laser Sight. There’s also a new vehicle addition – BRDM-2 Amphibious Armored Vehicle. Available on all maps, this vehicle is well equipped for water and also offers bulletproof tires.

New features

This new update will enable ledge grab in PUBG Mobile. Players will be able to climb between buildings and containers and also jump in mid-air. There’s also a new feature which will make fuel drums explode and damage nearby players when bullets or throwables are fired. PUBG Mobile is also bringing graffiti with this update. Players can leave graffiti on any objects in the battlefield.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 13:04 IST

Haryana made ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ mission a success: PM Modi
Ex-Jet staffer with Rs 90 lakh in PMC Bank dies of stroke day after protest
8 killed after bus falls into gorge in Andhra Pradesh’s east Godavari
Karti takes aim at new BCCI appointments, Twitter serves him reminder
Ghaziabad man kills wife after she allegedly said ‘it’s your last night’
‘I’m prepared to destroy its economy’: Trump orders sanctions on Turkey
One-yr-old among 5 dead after car plunges into gorge near Mussoorie
India’s first visually challenged woman IAS officer becomes Sub-Collector
