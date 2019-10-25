PUBG Mobile 0.15 update Payload Mode: New weapons, features explained

tech

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 18:03 IST

PUBG Mobile 0.15 update rolled out earlier this week. The new PUBG Mobile update brings new weapons, tools, Halloween goodies, and the much awaited ‘Payload’ mode. Although PUBG Mobile 0.15 rolled out on October 15, Payload Mode came much later on October 22.

PUBG Mobile players who have downloaded the latest update will get Payload Mode automatically. Payload Mode is available under ‘EvoGround’ along with Survive Till Dawn 2 and Team Deathmatch. PUBG Mobile users can tap on it and start playing on the new gaming mode. Payload Mode comes with new features like ‘Teammate Recall’ which allows players to pick up dead team members’ ID cards and revive them at the Communication Tower.

Possibly the most exciting Payload Mode feature is helicopters. Here, players will be able to ride on helicopters and use them in battle. More features on Payload Mode include ‘Super Weapon Crate’ which contains air drop weapons, level 3 armour and more. There’s also a bunch of new weapons players can use in Payload Mode.

M79 grenade launcher is a single shot weapon which produces a satisfying (pop) sound when fires. It fires 40mm grenade with the same rounds as the M70 sawed-off handgun. Then there’s the RPG-7 which is also a grenade launcher and its main purpose is to be used as a deterrent against vehicles. The RPG-7 can also be used to fire inside buildings.

Another weapon is the MGL which is a repeating grenade launcher and provides more firepower than the M79. It’s a portable handgun and has fast-reload speed. Players can also go for the M134 Minigun which is a 7.62mm, multi-barrel rotary machine gun. It can fire 200 rounds at once which can go up to 300 rounds if paired with a special magazine.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 18:03 IST