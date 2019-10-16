PUBG Mobile 0.15 update up for download: Top features, new Playload Mode, and more

tech

PUBG Mobile on Wednesday began rolling out the long-awaited 0.15 update for its users. The latest update to the popular battle royale game brings a new ‘Survive Till Dawn’, improved Payload Mode, weapons and vehicles among a range of other features. PUBG Mobile has asked users to update the game before October 22 to avail Parachute Trail and 2,000 BP. The update is available for both Android and iOS users.

The PUBG Mobile 0.15 update brings a new Payload Mode which comes with new features such as recall system. Using ‘Teammate Recall’, gamers can pick up dead members’ ID cards and revive them later at the Communication Tower. You can also use new weapons such as RPG-7, M3E1-A, M79 Grenade Launcher and M134 Minigun through the Payload Mode. Other highlight of the Payload Mode is availability of helicopters for battle.

Another highlight of the latest 0.15 update is ‘Survive Till Dawn’ which has now gotten Halloween makeover. Expect new monsters to fight while zombie mode will have improved colours and background objects.

If you’re looking for new weapons, the latest update brings the “Desert Eagle.” The weapon will be available for all maps. Desert Eagle is said to have the highest damage capacity and can also be used with Mira Red Dot, Holographic Sight, magazines and Laser Sight. BRDM-2 Amphibious Armored Vehicle is the latest vehicle for PUBG Mobile users. The vehicle can work for water and also brings bulletproof tires.

Some of the top features the latest PUBG Mobile 0.15 update includes ability to ledge grab, climb between buildings and containers, and jump in mid-air. A new feature allows players to make fuel drums explode and damage nearby players when bullets or throwables are shot. Graffiti is also a new addition to the PUBG Mobile 0.15 update.

