PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 rolls out tomorrow: New RageGear mode, snow in Erangel and more

tech

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 17:40 IST

PUBG Mobile is set for another major update scheduled to roll out on December 11. Unlike other PUBG Mobile updates, servers will not be taken offline for this one. PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 will bring the much awaited death race mode called ‘RageGear’, new snow mode and more.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 will be sized 0.67GB and it will be available for both Android and iOS users. Rewards that come with this update include 50 silver coins, 2,888 BP and a 3 day winter dress. These rewards will be available only for those who update before December 17.

As seen in past leaks, PUBG Mobile’s RageGear mode is a death race situation where two teams will compete to win by destroying each other’s vehicles. Players will get weapon mounted vehicles and RageGear-exclusive items as well. In RageGear players can fire weapons while driving the vehicle.

Erangel map gets a new snow area called “Snow Paradise”. Players can enter Snow Paradise when they queue up for Erangel in classic mode. Here, players will be able to ride on cable cars and play freestyle snowboarding.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 also adds a switch to FPP from TPP which will be available in Classic, Arcade and Training grounds. There will be a button on the screen which users can tap on to switch from TPP to FPP. There’s also a loadout feature in Team Deathmatch selection screen which users can access for their choice of weapons.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 also adds the ability of healing while moving for medical items including med kits, painkillers, energy drinks, bandages, first aid kits, adrenaline syringes and some consumables. You can check out all the features and changes of PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 from its full patch notes.