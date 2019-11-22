PUBG Mobile 0.16.0: Snow in Erangel, new ‘Death Race’ mode and more

tech

PUBG Mobile is gearing up for a new update soon. PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 beta version is already out with details on what to expect from the next major update. This isn’t the final beta update for PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 and more features can be added in the future.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 will bring new features like new modes in EvoGround, TPP to FPP switch, snow in Erangel map and a new ‘Death Race’ mode. These features of PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 were detailed by YouTuber Mr. Ghost Gaming. The two new modes added in EvoGround include ‘RageGear-TDM’ and ‘RageGear-PickUp’.

PUBG Mobile is also adding a new TPP to FPP switch with the latest update. Players can enable this from the settings menu in PUBG Mobile. Once this is enabled, the TPP-FPP switch icon will appear at the bottom. Players can tap on it and seamlessly switch between the two modes. As seen in the video, this switch works on vehicles as well.

An interesting feature in PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 is the arrival of snow in Erangel map. Vikendi is already a snow map but now Erangel will have snow too. However, the entire map isn’t covered in snow. Players can ski around the snow covered areas in Erangel. Another exciting feature in PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 is ‘Death Race’ mode. As the name suggests, players will get into a battle in vehicles by partnering up with team members. Players can also use weapon mounted vehicles and choose heavy weapons for Death Race.