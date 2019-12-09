e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update coming on December 11: Key things to know

PUBG Mobile’s next big update is arriving on December 11. Here’s what you need to know about the Winter Special update.

tech Updated: Dec 09, 2019 10:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update coming soon
PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update coming soon(PUBG Mobile )
         

PUBG Mobile on Monday announced the long-awaited 0.16.0 update. Scheduled to roll out on December 11, PUBG Mobile said it will not take its servers offline for this update. PUBG Mobile also confirmed that the latest update will require an additional 0.6GB of storage space on your smartphone.

The PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update is set to bring a host of new features including a special Winter Festival. The new update will bring snow in Erangel map, TPP to FPP switch and a new death race mode.

According to reports, the new death race mode will arrive as “Rage Gear” mode which includes a death race-like scenario where players compete in armored vehicles in challenging geographies. The objective is to take down enemies using resources such as armored vehicles and heavy weapons. During the mode, users will also have the option to collect crates.  

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update is set to launch a new TPP to FPP switch which can be activated through the settings menu. Once it’s activated, the switch will appear at the bottom of the display.

Gamers can use this shortcut to switch from TPP to FPP and vice-versa. The PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update will also bring snow-covered areas in the Erangel map which has been spotted in the recent leaks.

tags
top news
‘Accept defeat’: Congress’ Shivakumar as BJP leads Karnataka bypolls
‘Accept defeat’: Congress’ Shivakumar as BJP leads Karnataka bypolls
Yediyurappa set to retain power in Karnataka as BJP leads in 12 of 15 seats
Yediyurappa set to retain power in Karnataka as BJP leads in 12 of 15 seats
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
How your car may soon turn into a virtual ATM
How your car may soon turn into a virtual ATM
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech