PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update coming on December 11: Key things to know

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 10:54 IST

PUBG Mobile on Monday announced the long-awaited 0.16.0 update. Scheduled to roll out on December 11, PUBG Mobile said it will not take its servers offline for this update. PUBG Mobile also confirmed that the latest update will require an additional 0.6GB of storage space on your smartphone.

The PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update is set to bring a host of new features including a special Winter Festival. The new update will bring snow in Erangel map, TPP to FPP switch and a new death race mode.

According to reports, the new death race mode will arrive as “Rage Gear” mode which includes a death race-like scenario where players compete in armored vehicles in challenging geographies. The objective is to take down enemies using resources such as armored vehicles and heavy weapons. During the mode, users will also have the option to collect crates.

Winter Festival is coming! The new Update for 0.16.0 will be available starting from Dec. 11th, the server will not be taken offline for this update. This update requires approximately an additional 0.6 GB of storage space on your phone. Please update ASAP! #pubgmobile pic.twitter.com/kMFXcDo876 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 9, 2019

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update is set to launch a new TPP to FPP switch which can be activated through the settings menu. Once it’s activated, the switch will appear at the bottom of the display.

Gamers can use this shortcut to switch from TPP to FPP and vice-versa. The PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update will also bring snow-covered areas in the Erangel map which has been spotted in the recent leaks.