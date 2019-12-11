e-paper
PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update is here: RageGear mode, snow in Erangel and more

PUBG Mobile has a new major update for its Android and iOS users. This update brings the new death race mode, snow area in Erangel and more.

tech Updated: Dec 11, 2019 17:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update rolls out.
PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update rolls out.(PUBG Mobile)
         

PUBG Mobile just rolled out a new update with new game modes, weapons, content and features.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 is now available to download for Android and iOS users. The latest update can be downloaded from Google Play Store and the App Store. Unlike previous updates, PUBG Mobile will not take its servers offline for this one. The latest update requires an additional 0.6GB of storage space on smartphones.

Possibly the biggest feature arriving with PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 is the new RageGear mode in EvoGround. This essentially allows players to compete in two teams in a death race like situation with weapon mounted vehicles. Special weapons like the Gatling, RPG, grenade launcher and M249 will be available in RageGear.

Snow comes to Erangel through “Snow Paradise”. Players queuing for Erangel have a chance to enter Snow Paradise where they can ride cable car lifts and snowboards. PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update also adds a new loadout screen to Team Death Match mode. This update also brings a TPP to FPP switch in Classic, Arcade and Training Grounds modes.

PUBG Mobile has collaborated with Angry Birds in this update which brings crossover items that players can unlock. There’s also a mini game in Spawn Island where players can throw Angry Birds bombs. Here’s a look at what else is new on PUBG Mobile with the latest update.

New Sliding Mechanic – Players can now choose to enable or disable character sliding in Team Death Match mode

Firearm Balances – In Classic mode, multiple weapons have been adjusted to develop more balanced gameplay, including:

Bolt-Action Rifles: Damage to torso increased by 30%

AWM: Bullet damage reduced from 132 to 120

Crossbow: Damage to torso and limbs increased 40% and 20%, respectively

S12K: Bullet damage increased from 22 to 24

Sawed-off: Bullet damage increased from 20 to 22

S686/S1897: Bullet damage increased from 24 to 26

Shotguns: Maximum bullet distance reduced from 1,000 to 150 meters

Duckbill: Increased vertical bullet spread and reduced horizontal spread

Several new miscellaneous features have been added, including performance balances, a spectator tier limit, backpack ornaments and the ability to report friendly-fire kills in-game.

