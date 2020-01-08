PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update with Royale Pass Season 11, Domination mode starts rolling out

tech

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:52 IST

PUBG Mobile has started pushing out a new update which brings the much awaited Royale Pass Season 11, a new ‘Domination’ mode and a new Arena map “Town” as well. PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update is rolling out starting today to users globally.

PUBG Mobile’s latest update is sized 0.14GB on Android and 0.17GB on iOS. PUBG Mobile announced there will be no downtime for this new update. As for Royale Pass Season 11, it will be called “Operation Tomorrow” and it will go live on January 10. The latest PUBG Mobile season will feature a futuristic cyberpunk-like theme. Once the content drops, users will be able to unlock it and take part in new missions.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update is also bringing a new Domination mode similar to Call of Duty: Mobile. This will be available in a new Arena map “Town” where players will be assigned to blue or red teams of 4. Here, the team which manages to capture two bases first out of three will win.

New Arena map Town on PUBG Mobile. ( PUBG Mobile )

More features coming with PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 include -

Light Snowmobile – In Classic Mode, players can now enjoy the new vehicle exclusively in Vikendi map, which is the perfect ride for two. It is faster and moves more efficiently than the original Snowmobile but is also more easily damaged.

Firearm Balancing - Groza’s single-shot damage lowered from 48 to 45 in Team Arena

Season Recap – After the new season starts, the Season Recap page is coming soon for players to view their statistics and highlights from the previous season.

Royale Pass Improvements – New multi-option missions in Team Arena, Payload Mode and more offer new rewards. Mission guides and display have also been improved.

Additional updates in security features, download status buttons etc.