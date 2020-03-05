PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update brings colorblind mode

tech

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 15:43 IST

PUBG Mobile rolled out a major update earlier this week with new features, improvements and changes. PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update also brought with it an important feature for colourblind players.

PUBG Mobile introduced this as ‘Colorblind Mode’ and it supports Deuteranopia, Protanopia, and Tritanopia. Players can choose among the three Colorblind Modes from the settings menu in PUBG Mobile. This essentially improves the graphics of areas like the red zone, poison, mini map pings, and smoke from an Air Drop. Colorblind mode is applicable for trajectory for throwables and opponent misses in arena.

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update also introduced features like ‘Death Replay’ which lets players see how they were killed. This is part of PUBG Mobile’s efforts to take down cheaters. PUBG Mobile also brought back ‘Hardcore Mode’ with the latest weapon. There’s also a new air drop weapon called ‘DBS’ which is optimised for high damage at close range.

In the latest PUBG Mobile update, players can register as either a rookie or veteran in Classic Mode and play together. Here, veterans can guide rookies and get rewards in return. Another helpful feature in PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 lets players mark locations, supplies, vehicles, death crates and doors for their teammates.

PUBG Mobile also announced the arrival of Royale Pass Season 12 with the theme “2gether We Play”. This new season will be available on March 9 followed by PUBG Mobile’s second anniversary celebration which will take place on March 12. Players can take part in the anniversary events to win rewards and achievements.