PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update is coming soon: Here’s what to expect

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 15:46 IST

PUBG Mobile has been getting frequent updates lately. These updates not only bring new features and weapons to the players’ armoury but they also take the players through unexpected twists and turns. Now, the popular gaming app is due for another update that is expected to bring a host of new and exciting features to the game.

PUBG Mobile is expected to roll out version 0.17.0 of the app soon. The update arrived in beta mode last month and it is expected to arrive in the main app early in February. According to a report by Mr Ghost, the upcoming update is expected to bring the long-awaited Erangel 2.0 map to the players.

Erangel 2.0 map is expected to bring the ability to throw items to teammates along with the ability of carrying more items at once. Additionally, Erangel 2.0 map is expected to include a secret base that is similar to the game’s PC version.

The upcoming update is also expected to bring classes, like the ones present in Call of Duty: Mobile, to the PUBG Mobile app. However, a separate report says that the feature could be launched as a separate mode under EvoGround.

In addition to the above mentioned features, the upcoming version 0.17.0 of PUBG Mobile is also expected to bring the Extreme Cold Mode to the app wherein the players will be tested for their survival skills. The game is also likely to gain Colorblind Mode along with a 12-gauge shotgun DBS.