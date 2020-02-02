e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update is coming soon: Here’s what to expect

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update is coming soon: Here’s what to expect

The version 0.17.0 arrived in beta mode last month and it is expected to arrive in the main app early in February.

tech Updated: Feb 02, 2020 15:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile is expected to get 0.17.0 update soon.
PUBG Mobile is expected to get 0.17.0 update soon.(PUBG)
         

PUBG Mobile has been getting frequent updates lately. These updates not only bring new features and weapons to the players’ armoury but they also take the players through unexpected twists and turns. Now, the popular gaming app is due for another update that is expected to bring a host of new and exciting features to the game.

PUBG Mobile is expected to roll out version 0.17.0 of the app soon. The update arrived in beta mode last month and it is expected to arrive in the main app early in February. According to a report by Mr Ghost, the upcoming update is expected to bring the long-awaited Erangel 2.0 map to the players.

Erangel 2.0 map is expected to bring the ability to throw items to teammates along with the ability of carrying more items at once. Additionally, Erangel 2.0 map is expected to include a secret base that is similar to the game’s PC version.

The upcoming update is also expected to bring classes, like the ones present in Call of Duty: Mobile, to the PUBG Mobile app. However, a separate report says that the feature could be launched as a separate mode under EvoGround.

In addition to the above mentioned features, the upcoming version 0.17.0 of PUBG Mobile is also expected to bring the Extreme Cold Mode to the app wherein the players will be tested for their survival skills. The game is also likely to gain Colorblind Mode along with a 12-gauge shotgun DBS.

tags
top news
5th T20I: India beat New Zealand by 7 runs, complete historic 5-0 whitewash
5th T20I: India beat New Zealand by 7 runs, complete historic 5-0 whitewash
‘Try some magical exercise routine’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM on economy
‘Try some magical exercise routine’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM on economy
Coronavirus outbreak: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese citizens
Coronavirus outbreak: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese citizens
Congress manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls high on subsidies and freebies
Congress manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls high on subsidies and freebies
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
Australian Open Final Live: Thiem takes lead in 3rd set against Djokovic
Australian Open Final Live: Thiem takes lead in 3rd set against Djokovic
WhatsApp Dark Mode gets closer to roll-out for iPhones after Android launch
WhatsApp Dark Mode gets closer to roll-out for iPhones after Android launch
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech