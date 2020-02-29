e-paper
Home / Tech / PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update launching on March 3, will bring ‘Death Replay’ feature

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update launching on March 3, will bring ‘Death Replay’ feature

PUBG Mobile announced it will roll out a new update next week with one highly requested feature confirmed.

tech Updated: Feb 29, 2020 12:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update coming soon.
PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update coming soon.(PUBG Mobile)
         

PUBG Mobile is gearing up for a new update which is confirmed to roll out on March 3. This new update will bring a much-requested feature by users – Death Replay.

PUBG Mobile in a tweet confirmed the update launch and the feature. Death Replay as the name suggests will show replays of how users were killed by the enemy. This is a highly requested feature by PUBG Mobile players and it is expected to help players up their game knowing where their weakness lies. PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update will be available on March 3.

 

The new update is also expected to start a new season in PUBG Mobile. Season 12 is already available on PUBG Mobile beta with some of its features already out. PUBG Mobile will also be celebrating its second anniversary next month. PUBG Mobile Season 12 will be called “2GETHER WE PLAY” with a colourful array of outfits. There will be a new QBZ skin and a matching outfit which users can get as a Royale Pass purchase bonus.

PUBG Mobile will introduce a new mode in Season 12 where players will have to fight the cold. In this mode, players will have to fight through cold waves which will drain the health of the players. This update will also introduce Double Barrel Pump Action shotgun. More machinery updates include a red-dot or holographic sight on the SMG Uzi for better accuracy.

