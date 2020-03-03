PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update rolls out, Royale Pass Season 12 coming on March 9

tech

Mar 03, 2020

PUBG Mobile has rolled out a new update which comes with new features, weapons and modes. PUBG Mobile has also announced the arrival of a new season with the festive anniversary theme “2gether We Play”.

The new PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update is available on Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iOS users. As confirmed earlier, PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 brings the ‘Death Replay’ function that lets players watch how they were killed by their enemy. This is part of PUBG Mobile’s efforts to bring down cheaters.

PUBG Mobile has brought back the much requested ‘Hardcore Mode’ with the latest update. There’s also a new air drop weapon called ‘DBS’ which is a double-barrel shotgun. It is optimised for high damage at close range, fires 2 shots per magazine and holds 14 rounds of 12 gauge ammo per reload.

In the latest PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 version, players can register as either a rookie or veteran in Classic Mode and play together. Here, rookies can learn from veterans who can guide them and receive rewards. This update also brings a helpful feature where players can mark locations, supplies, vehicles, death crates and doors for teammates.

Some more additions and improvements in the latest PUBG Mobile update include more colour options for ‘Poison’, ‘Smoke’ and ‘Auxiliary Lines’. Players can also adjust the voice volume of their teammates during battle. PUBG Mobile has also made improvements to firearm balancing in this update.

PUBG Mobile 2nd anniversary celebration goes live on March 12. ( PUBG Mobile )

As for Royale Pass Season 12 with the theme “2gether We Play” will arrive on March 9. PUBG Mobile will also host its anniversary celebration event where players can participate and win exclusive rewards and achievements. On March 12, there will be an Amusement Park Mode in Erangel map players can have a chance to enter and experience.