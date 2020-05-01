e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update: Mad Miiramar, Golden Mirado,P90 and more confirmed

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update: Mad Miiramar, Golden Mirado,P90 and more confirmed

PUBG Mobile has confirmed what’s coming on May 7 with the 0.18.0 update. Here’s all you need to know.

tech Updated: May 01, 2020 14:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update coming with updated Miramar, new vehicle and weapons.
PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update coming with updated Miramar, new vehicle and weapons.(PUBG Mobile)
         

PUBG Mobile announced it is rolling out a new update on May 7. It has now teased new features coming with the 0.18.0 update including the updated Miramar map.

Miramar 2.0 had been rumoured and leaked for quite some time and PUBG Mobile has now confirmed it. The updated PUBG Mobile map will be called “Mad Miramar”. There isn’t much revealed about Miramar 2.0 but leaks suggest it will have abandoned parts of a race track, new water town, new city and a new ruins area as well. Mad Miramar is also expected to feature some heavy sandstorms in some areas.

 

More new additions coming with PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update include the Win94 weapon with a 2.7x scope. There’s also a new submachine gun called the P90 which is equipped to shoot up to 50 bullets at once. P90 will be available in Arena Mode only when it launches. PUBG Mobile is also adding a new Canted Sight attachment which players can use as a secondary scope. Players will be able to toggle between the primary scope and the canted sight.

PUBG Mobile is also getting a swanky new Mirado vehicle which comes in a flashy golden colour. There’s also going to be a vending machine and a new “Cheer Park” which is said to be a new social function. It could also be a new area in Miramar but nothing’s confirmed as yet. PUBG Mobile recently added amusement park to Vikendi.

top news
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
CDS Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs to address press at 6pm today
CDS Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs to address press at 6pm today
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
LIVE: ‘Too little, too late’, Cong calls special train a knee-jerk reaction
LIVE: ‘Too little, too late’, Cong calls special train a knee-jerk reaction
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
This electric car has a range of 627 kms, unless you leave the door open
This electric car has a range of 627 kms, unless you leave the door open
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech