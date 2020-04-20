PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update: Release date, features and more

tech

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 10:02 IST

PUBG Mobile’s next major update is expected to release on April 24. The new PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update has been leaked and it could bring Miramar 2.0, Safety Scramble Mode and Jungle Adventure Guide Mode.

PUBG Mobile has been prepping the release of Erangel 2.0 but it has reportedly decided to release Miramar 2.0 instead. The second version of the Miramar map will come with visual changes like Racing Ramp, Golden Mirado, Vending Machine and Water City. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update is also expected to bring a new EvoGround mode called Safety Scramble. This will be similar to the Bluehole mode available in PUBG PC.

Sanhok map is also getting a new adventure mode called the Jungle Adventure Guide mode. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 is also expected to come with a new results screen, new achievements added, and changes to the in-game settings. The training mode is also getting modified, and a new social function called Cheer Park is being added in the latest update.

ALSO READ: Most common mistakes newbies make while playing PUBG MOBILE

Just last week, PUBG Mobile added the new Arctic Mode in Vikendi map. This is a survival mode and players have to go through the harsh weather conditions. The goal is to survive as the weather will get harsh and the player’s temperature will drop in Arctic Mode. Players also have to fight enemies side by side and use items like heat packs, firewood to keep them warm.