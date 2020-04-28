e-paper
Home / Tech / PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update rolling out on May 7: Here’s what to expect

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update rolling out on May 7: Here’s what to expect

PUBG Mobile’s latest update has been confirmed to release on May 7. Here’s what players can expect from the new update.

tech Updated: Apr 28, 2020 12:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile is rolling out a new update next week.
PUBG Mobile is rolling out a new update next week.(PUBG Mobile)
         

PUBG Mobile has announced the release date for its next update. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will be available to all users globally on May 7. It also teased something new that’s coming to PUBG Mobile with the new update.

The 18-second teaser video PUBG Mobile shared on Twitter shows an old and damaged vending machine which suddenly starts playing. There’s really no other clue to this teaser and what it could bring to PUBG Mobile. The new 0.18.0 update has been leaked with new features that will arrive with it.

 

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update is expected to come with Miramar 2.0 map instead of Erangel 2.0 as rumoured. Miramar 2.0 will offer visual changes like Racing Ramp, Golden Mirado, Vending Machine and Water City. This update could also bring a new EvoGround mode called Safety Scramble. It will be similar to the Bluehole mode available in PUBG PC. There’s also going to be a new ‘Jungle Adventure Guide’ mode in Sanhok map.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to ace your drone game in PUBG Mobile Cold Front Survival Mode

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 is also expected to feature a new results screen, new achievements, and changes which will be visible in the in-game settings. The training mode is also getting modified, and a new social function called Cheer Park is being added in the latest update. There’s a host of new features slated to arrive on PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 along with the mysterious vending machine.

