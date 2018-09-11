PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 update brings Sanhok map, new weapons and vehicles

Tencent Games has announced a new update for PUBG Mobile on Android and iOS. The PUBG Mobile 0.80 update brings Sanhok map along with new weapons and vehicles. The update will be available for all users starting September 12.

New weapons coming on PUBG Mobile include the QBZ, an automatic rifle and a flare gun. The flare gun can be used to call an air drop when it used within the play zone. If it is used outside the play zone, a bulletproof UAZ can be called. Speaking of which, a bulletproof UAZ is also a new vehicle edition to PUBG Mobile 0.80.

Maintenance is complete and the server is back online. https://t.co/mBIAs1ZB0U — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 11, 2018

Tencent Games is also including a new muscle car which is a four-seater which comes in a hard-top and in a convertible as well. PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 also updates pickup settings where users can now customise the quantity. This new version also comes with anti-cheating measures. Tencent Games says that it has improved the plug-in recognition on PUBG Mobile. The game will also have a report button on more pages.

The full patch notes for this update should be released soon. Till then, interested users can check this Reddit link for the unofficial patch notes.

Tencent Games in partnership with Oppo Mobile will be hosting the biggest PUBG Mobile eSports championship from September 26 to October 21. The championship is open only for registered college students with a winning prize pool of 50 lakhs. The initial rounds will take place online and the finals will be held in Bengaluru.

