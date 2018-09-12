PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 update with Sanhok map, new weapons and vehicles rolls out

One of the biggest updates for PUBG Mobile is now available to download. PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 update brings a new map along with weapons and vehicles.

Tencent Games will be rolling out a new update for PUBG Mobile on Android and iOS. The update brings Sanhok map which can be downloaded independently within the app. Once you’re in the game, open game modes to download Sanhok map. This is the third map on PUBG Mobile along with the existing maps, Erangel and Miramar.

In addition to the map, PUBG Mobile also gets new weapons and vehicles. There’s a flare gun which, QBZ which is an automatic rifle, and an attachment for shotguns called duckbill. Players also get a new muscle car which comes in a hard-top and convertible version. The update also brings a bulletproof UAZ which can be called by using the flare gun outside the playzone.

PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 update lets users customise their pickup quantities in settings. Some changes coming to clans include new clan titles, and clan rankings. New anti-cheating measures also come with the update. The game will now have an improved recognition of cheating plug-ins. More report buttons added to spectator mode, basic information and results.

There are more minor improvements and features available with the update. You can find the full patch notes for PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 here.

The update hasn’t hit Indian servers as yet, but it is expected to roll out soon. In India, Tencent Games is hosting the biggest PUBG Mobile eSports championship from September 26 to October 21. The PUBG Mobile championship is open for college students only starting with online qualifiers and finals in Bengaluru. The winning prize pool is of 50 lakhs with the first ranked squad receiving 15 lakhs.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 14:19 IST