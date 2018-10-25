PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update: 4 new exciting features you may have missed

Tencent Games on Thursday rolled out 0.9.0 update for PUBG Mobile. The new PUBG Mobile update is available globally and in India for Android and iOS users.

The new PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update brings several new features to the game. The biggest feature is the Halloween theme which is visible throughout the game. You will be greeted with the Halloween theme once you start the game. PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 also brings ‘Night Mode’ for Erangel map. The map will switch between night and day randomly.

Apart from new features, PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 comes with important bug fixes and improvements. Here’s a look at some of the new features which you may have not noticed as yet. At the same time, you can check out the full patch notes here.

Halloween theme: More than just a theme

PUBG Mobile is spread with Halloween items like pumpkins and candies. To make more of this festival theme, you can see your enemies become scarecrows by shooting them with the Hellfire AKM rifle. Also, whenever a grenade explodes a spooky face will appear. The new ‘Night Mode’ also has a 50% chance of being activated during this Halloween period.

More Halloween treats

There are more Halloween games and contests in PUBG Mobile. There will be a ‘Halloween Lucky Draw’ where users can earn candies to get Halloween-exclusive vehicle finishes. Users can also get Trick Tickets by earning Trick Ticket Scraps for the lucky draw.

Better ammo

PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update will improve driver and passenger views along with better recoil recovery and stability in guns. With this update, vehicles will also get a random music play. You can always turn this off in vehicle settings. PUBG Mobile has also made the recoil animation when fearing look more realistic. QBZ and QBU rifles also have new magazine attachment models.

Unlock new achievements

PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 brings new achievements to the game. There are some that stand out making the game more interesting. ‘Eye for an eye’ achievement is for users to kill one enemy that knocked them out in the same game.

'Take Me With You' achievement is to sit on an enemy's vehicles for over 10 seconds. Lastly, users who hit six players with candy bombs and balls can complete the 'Candy Master' achievement.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 16:56 IST