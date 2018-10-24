PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update: How to download, top new features, and more

Tencent Games is all set to roll out a new update for PUBG Mobile users. The new 0.9.0 update for PUBG Mobile will roll out on October 25 for Android and iOS users.

PUBG Mobile servers were taken down for a few hours earlier this morning for maintenance. It is back online now. The new PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update will be available for download on Google Play Store and App Store. PUBG Mobile has already announced a few features coming with the new update.

PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update: Download and install

Users can also download the beta version of PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 through this link. For the official version, the update will be available on Google Play Store and App Store.

PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update: Night Mode, Halloween theme and more

Prior to its release, the full patch notes for the latest update were released online. Here’s a look at what’s new on PUBG Mobile 0.9.0.

The highlight of this update will be night mode in ‘Classic Mode’ in Erangel map. Night mode will be randomly activated with the map switching between day and night. PUBG Mobile will also get a new movie picture style which will be applied to all maps once selected. Erangel will also get new materials like buildings, covers next to rivers, and trees.

PUBG Mobile will also get a ‘festival makeover’ with a new Halloween theme. There will be pumpkins and candies spread across Spawn Island. Some changes users will see are people becoming scarecrows when killed by the Hellfire AKM rifle, and a spooky face appearing whenever a grenade explodes.

PUBG Mobile will be introducing QBU DMR and the Rony pickup truck in Sanhok map. The update will also improve driver and passenger views along with better recoil recovery and stability in guns.

PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 will also reduce lagging issues in the game. There will be changes and improvements to spectator mode, in-game purchases, and crew challenges.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 13:49 IST