PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update: Night mode to Halloween theme, here are top new features

PlayerUnderground’s Battle (PUBG) Mobile will get a major new update soon. PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 is expected to release on October 25. It will be the next big update after the recent 0.8.0 version which brought Sanhok map.

Prior to its release, the full patch notes for PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 were released online. The beta version of PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 is also available. Interested users can download the APK file here. The new update will bring improvement to the Erangel map, and a new Halloween theme will be present all over the game.

Erangel will get a new night mode in Classic Mode and ‘Night Vision Goggles’. The map will now switch between day and night randomly. There’s going to be a movie picture style which once selected will be applied to all maps. Details on this movie style are still scarce. Some more changes coming to Erangel include new buildings, covers next to rivers, and more trees.

In celebration of Halloween which takes place on October 31, Tencent Games has given the Spawn Island on all maps a ‘festival makeover’. Spawn Island will be filled with pumpkins and candies. Players who are killed by the Hellfire AKM rifle will become scarecrows, and a spooky face will appear whenever a grenade will explode. Tencent Games also says that in the Halloween theme, players will have a 50% chance to activate Night Mode.

Sanhok map will get the QBU DMR and the Rony pickup truck with the new update. In vehicles, the new update will improve driver and passenger views. Tencent Games has also improved recoil recovery and stability in guns with the new 0.9.0 update.

In terms of performance, PUBG Mobile 0.90.0 will reduce lagging issues. Users will also be able to download different files while updating a map.

PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 will bring changes and improvements to spectator mode, in-game purchases, crew challenge along with general bug fixes. You can find the full patch notes here for all the details.

