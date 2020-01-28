PUBG Mobile: 5 ways to improve your K/D in Team Deathmatch mode

tech

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 17:47 IST

For all the millennial out there, you’ve probably heard this new acronym in town, four letters that combine to form one of the most popular mobile games of all time, PUBG Mobile. Well, even if you are a boomer, you’ve probably come across the term PUBG Mobile at least once.

PUBG Mobile has been around since 2017, and the mobile game is still one of the most popular ones available. Over the years, there have been new features and modes in PUBG Mobile which keep updating every now and then. Of these, Team Deathmatch mode has garnered huge popularity among people because of its fast, high paced experience that takes your adrenaline levels off the charts. The duration of the matches take place between 8 minutes where the first team with 40 kills wins.

Well, here are 5 tips and tricks that can help you improve your performance and most importantly, your kill/death ratio :

1. The most effective way to start the match is by attacking one flank, and always keeping a grenade handy to make sure your enemies are not hiding around the corner for an easy kill. Choose a flank, bombard it to make sure it is ‘enemy free’ and take control.

2. Make sure you are constantly on the move. Choosing a flank is important but enemies are all around. It is crucial that you take a few kills, move around and take a glance of the other sides as well. Players on the move are the most difficult to handle for the opposition.

3. Choose your weapon wisely. With the new load out feature, you have the option of choosing up to 4 different combination of weapons. The key is to select ammo you are comfortable with and switching between it as the match progresses.

4. In one on one combat, remember to always aim for the opponent’s head. This might sound obvious, but actually implementing it is not that easy. Choosing to couch, lay on the ground increases your chances in 1 on 1 combat by a huge margin. The opponent finds it tough to take aim at a target that’s constantly changing position, and in return you have your kill.

5. Lastly, it is of utmost importance that you adapt your playing style in accordance with the match situation. Bringing your natural game is recommended but if you can alter that and play according to what your team needs, they’ll soon be no player better than you!