PUBG Mobile announces original web series ‘Dosti Ka Naya Maidan’, to start streaming soon

The webisodes will portray stories of five PUBG Mobile players

tech Updated: Dec 06, 2019 14:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile’s new web series will focus on the stories of PUBG Mobile players
PUBG Mobile’s new web series will focus on the stories of PUBG Mobile players(YouTube)
         

Featuring the stories of five PUBG Mobile players, Dosti Ka Naya Maidan, PUBG Mobile’s new webseries is going to start streaming soon. Shot in Hindi, the webisodes will focus on five players who come from different walks of life.

PUBG Mobile has already dropped a 32-second trailer on their official India YouTube channel.

 

Tencent Games has announced that each webisode will tell a fresh story and they will soon be revealing the cast, behind the scenes shots before the Christmas Eve release of the web series.

According to PUBG Mobile, this is the first time ever in Indian gaming that a company has curated an original web series for their fans and community.

The series is meant to fill in the occasional lull between the games keeping players entertained. This way, the players will not leave the app and start a new game once the webisode is done.

