Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 19, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

PUBG Mobile apologises for glitch that’s causing in-game planes to disappear

Facing issues with PUBG Mobile? You’re not alone.

tech Updated: Apr 19, 2019 20:38 IST
Kul Bhushan
Kul Bhushan
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile,PUBG Mobile Latest Update,New PUBG Mobile Update
PUBG Mobile suffers a new glitch(PUBG)

PUBG Mobile on Friday said it is aware about a new glitch that is causing planes to disappear and issues when parachuting. It promised to fix the bug as soon as possible.

“We are aware of the plane disappearing and parachuting issue. The cause is being investigated and it will be fixed as soon as possible. We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank you for your continued support,” said the company in a tweet.

Parachuting from planes is the very first step of entering a map in the battle royale game. According to some users, planes were vanishing even before entering the map. Some users also pointed out other glitches in the game such as lags when exiting the vehicle. Some also blamed the recent PUBG mobile 0.12.0 update which was rolled out recently.

PUBG Mobile’s recent update comes with ‘Darkest Night’ Mode, Survive Till Dawn 2.0, spring theme and more. The update also replaces the Event mode. There are also some changes to Survive Till Dawn mode. For instance, you can use stun grenades to eliminate zombies or use liquid nitrogen to freeze enemies.

WATCH: Facebook stored millions of unencrypted Instagram passwords

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 20:38 IST

more from tech
trending topics