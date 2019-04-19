PUBG Mobile apologises for glitch that’s causing in-game planes to disappear

PUBG Mobile on Friday said it is aware about a new glitch that is causing planes to disappear and issues when parachuting. It promised to fix the bug as soon as possible.

“We are aware of the plane disappearing and parachuting issue. The cause is being investigated and it will be fixed as soon as possible. We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank you for your continued support,” said the company in a tweet.

Parachuting from planes is the very first step of entering a map in the battle royale game. According to some users, planes were vanishing even before entering the map. Some users also pointed out other glitches in the game such as lags when exiting the vehicle. Some also blamed the recent PUBG mobile 0.12.0 update which was rolled out recently.

Hello Sir after new Update of PUBG mobile 0.12.0 most of the PUBG mobile users face some wierd glitch in pubg mobile game in Asia server Some of These are 1) While departing aeroplane not shown properly 2) While landing Parachute can't Open and we can't land with our PUBG — Harsh Oberoi (@HarshOberoi16) April 19, 2019

Pls fix this thing fast...many of the PUBG Mobile player are dying just cz of this bug pic.twitter.com/XzpBN7EZoM — Deepak Pandey (@DeepakP43654828) April 19, 2019

PUBG Mobile’s recent update comes with ‘Darkest Night’ Mode, Survive Till Dawn 2.0, spring theme and more. The update also replaces the Event mode. There are also some changes to Survive Till Dawn mode. For instance, you can use stun grenades to eliminate zombies or use liquid nitrogen to freeze enemies.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 20:38 IST