PUBG Mobile bags Google Play’s best game award this year

Google announced its Best of 2018 awards where the search giant picks the best app, game, movies, books and more on Play Store. PUBG Mobile was awarded the best game of 2018 by Google Play in India and globally as well. PUBG Mobile was also awarded the “Most Competitive” app by Google Play.

Google for the first time introduced fan favourite allowing users to vote for their favourite game, app and movie of the year. It also received the best game award for Google Play “User’s Choice Awards 2018” globally. Google Pay was voted the best app of the year in India.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is a battle royale game which was first available on PC and Xbox only. Tencent Games launched the mobile version of PUBG earlier this year in March for iOS and Android. PUBG Mobile has so far garnered over 100 million downloads on Google Play. PUBG Mobile’s rival Fortnite is also available for Android but not through Google Play. The game can be downloaded through Fortnite’s official website.

On iOS platform, PUBG Mobile battles it out with Fortnite which has been leading the scoreboard. However, last week during the Black Friday weekend, PUBG Mobile’s revenue increased 43% more than Fortnite for the first time. PUBG Mobile even earned more than Fortnite on two consecutive days of November 21 and November 22. PUBG Mobile made around $1.7 million per day while Fortnite’s daily earnings were around $1.2 million.

The multiplayer game has also received immense fan following in India itself. Tencent Games in partnership with Oppo held the biggest eSports championship for PUBG Mobile back in October. PUBG Mobile Campus Championship received over 250,000 registrations from across the country. READ: Meet ‘The Terrifying Nightmares’, the winners of PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 11:54 IST