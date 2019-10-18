PUBG Mobile bans streamer from event for playing Call of Duty Mobile: Report

tech

PUBG Mobile streamer Animesh Agarwal aka 8bit_thug claims his invitation to the upcoming India Tour 2019 National Finals has been revoked for playing and streaming Call of Duty: Mobile.

The popular gaming streamer has more than 169,000 subscribers on YouTube. Agarwal’s most of the videos are on PUBG Mobile. Agarwal on Thursday in a tweet revealed that PUBG Mobile had cancelled his invitation to the “PMIT as a guest viewer” because he streamed Call of Duty: Mobile.

Interestingly enough, Agarwal’s 8Bit Rampage is one of the teams participating in the upcoming PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 National Finals. The event is scheduled to take place on October 19. Interested users can watch the livestream on YouTube at 5:30PM IST.

We have reached out to PUBG Mobile for a statement on the issue.

Lol @PUBGMOBILE_IN cancelled my Invite to PMIT as a guest viewer, coz I stream @PlayCODMobile . Hey @PlayCODMobile , you guys looking for content creators in India ? — ThugLife (@8bit_thug) October 17, 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile, which is also backed by China’s Tencent, has had an explosive start. The mobile garnered more than 35 million downloads in less than a week of its launch in October 1. Call of Duty: Mobile is primarily a multiplayer fps game but also features a PUBG Mobile-like battle royale.

Since the launch, Call of Duty: Mobile has launched several new features within the game. Recently, it introduced Gun Game and Sniper Only modes. PUBG Mobile has offered interesting new features with the 0.15 update. The latest PUBG Mobile update brings Halloween Mode, Payload Mode, and new features such as ledge grab and graffiti. The new update also brings new weapons like Desert Eagle.

