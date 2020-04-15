e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / PUBG Mobile braces for bone-chilling storms at Vikendi: How to survive the Arctic Mode

PUBG Mobile braces for bone-chilling storms at Vikendi: How to survive the Arctic Mode

Players need to keep warm to survive the desolate, frozen landscape

tech Updated: Apr 15, 2020 14:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Starting tomorrow, chicken dinners are not just for winners. It’s what is going to help you stay alive, literally, in the new Arctic Mode on PUBG Mobile.
Starting tomorrow, chicken dinners are not just for winners. It’s what is going to help you stay alive, literally, in the new Arctic Mode on PUBG Mobile. (PUBG Mobile)
         

Starting tomorrow, chicken dinners are not just for winners. It’s what is going to help you stay alive, literally, in the new Arctic Mode on PUBG Mobile. The new Arctic Mode on PUBG Mobile arrives as a part of the EvoGround game mode selection and can be updated via the Play Store and the App Store.

Set in Vikendi’s cold and desolate frozen landscape, the new Arctic Mode challenges players to maintain their avatars’ body temperatures in various ways to survive periodic arctic storms. Players must work together to keep their body temperatures high, as their individual meters will gradually drop and they will incur damage.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile to introduce ‘Cold Front Survival’ mode on April 16

In addition to battling the storms, players will need to fend off enemies, use their tactics to survive from the battleground. And obviously to do that, you need to stay warm enough to be able to fight.

Hindustantimes

Here’s how players can maintain their body temperatures:

- Use a lighter to create an indoor fire, then forage for branches to keep the fire alive

- Hunt wild chickens, collect the meat to cook and eat to restore body temperature

- Use resources such as the heaters and health packs

In addition to the new gameplay mode, snowboards from PUBG Mobile’s Winter Festival will (re)appear for players to ride in the snow. Similarly, remote-controlled drones have been added for players to navigate and scout surrounding areas for tactical advantages.

top news
Bengal governor suggests central forces to enforce lockdown, triggers row
Bengal governor suggests central forces to enforce lockdown, triggers row
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani isolates himself after meeting Covid-19 positive MLA
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani isolates himself after meeting Covid-19 positive MLA
India likely to have a normal monsoon this year, predicts IMD
India likely to have a normal monsoon this year, predicts IMD
Covid-19 LIVE updates: With 117 fresh cases, Maharashtra tally crosses 2,800
Covid-19 LIVE updates: With 117 fresh cases, Maharashtra tally crosses 2,800
Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout
Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout
Actor Vijay worried for stranded son in Canada amid lockdown: report
Actor Vijay worried for stranded son in Canada amid lockdown: report
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech