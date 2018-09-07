PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship: How to register, top awards and more

The most popular smartphone game, PUBG Mobile will soon have its biggest eSports championship in India with total prize pool of Rs 50 lakhs. Tencent Games in partnership with Oppo will host the ‘PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2018’ from September 26 to October 21 with the finals taking place in Bengaluru.

Registrations for the PUBG championship starts today and it will go on till September 21. Interested users can register on pubgmobile.in to create their own squad. Those who register will automatically be the squad captain.

Note that this championship is only for college students. Also, you will need a PUBG account before registering. PUBG Mobile is available on iOS and Android.

How to register

First step is to fill personal details like user name, email, mobile number, college ID and more.

Create your own PUBG squad by adding three more members.

Check-in on the website from September 22 to qualify for the online championship.

After the registration, players will need to check-in on the website between September 22 and September 23.

Only the first 10,000 teams that check-in will qualify for the online championship which will take place between September 26 and October 5. The grand finale will take place on October 20 and October 21 in Bengaluru.

The winning squad will get Rs 15 lakhs, while second and third placed squads will get Rs 5 lakhs and Rs 3 lakhs respectively. The tenth placed squad will also get a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Participants can also win Oppo smartphones, and miscellaneous categories worth Rs 3 lakhs. There are team allowances too worth Rs 4 lakhs.

Tencent Games will livestream the online qualifiers of PUBG Mobile Campus Championship on social media platforms. This championship is expected to feature participants from over 1000 colleges across India. PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship will consist of four knockout rounds and after the semi-finals, 20 teams will be shortlisted for the final.

Special awards

There will also be a total of six special awards for different achievements. ‘MVP’ will be awarded to the best player with the highest number of MVP awards. The player with maximum kills will get ‘The Executioner’ award, while ‘The Medic’ award will be for the player with the highest number of revivers.

‘The Redeemer’ award goes to the player who restores the highest amount of health. The maximum number of kills by a player will get ‘The Rampage Freak’ award. Lastly, ‘The Lone Ranger’ award for the player who wanders alone and has the longest survival time in game.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 14:32 IST