PUBG Mobile Campus Championship India hits 250,000 registrations

Tencent Games in partnership with Oppo Mobile is hosting the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship in India. The eSports tournament which began on September 26 has garnered 250,000 registrations.

The first rounds of the tournaments took place through online qualifiers which featured a total of 600 matches. There were 4 knockout rounds within 12 days. Following the semi-finals, a total of 20 teams will qualify for the finals which will take place on October 21 at KTPO, Whitefield in Bengaluru.

The winning prize pool for this tournament is Rs 50 lakhs with the winning squad getting a cash prize of Rs 15 lakhs. Participants can also get Oppo F9 smartphones through contests and freebies. The finals will be livestreamed through PUBG Mobile’s official YouTube and Facebook pages.

In addition to this, players who stand out for different achievements will get special awards. There are six special awards in total. Some of these include ‘The Executioner’ for the player with maximum kills and ‘The Medic’ for the highest number of revivers.

‘The Redeemer’ award goes to the player who restores the highest amount of health. There’s also ‘The Lone Ranger’ award for the player who has the longest survival time in game.

The tournament is taking place in Erangel map on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile. There are a total of three maps on PUBG Mobile including Miramar and the recently launched Sanhok.

PUBG Mobile is also offering limited BAPE crates. In partnership with A Bathing Ape (BAPE) PUBG Mobile is offering exclusive BAPE clothes and accessories. The BAPE crate in PUBG Mobile contains the popular shark hoodie and shorts along with a frying pan, shoes and gun.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 17:33 IST