PUBG Mobile Club Open finals starts today: Entity Gaming, Team SouL representing South Asia

tech

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 15:56 IST

PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 global finals kicked off today in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Representing India at the PMCO 2019 finals are team ‘Entity Gaming’ and team ‘SouL’ who battled in the regional qualifiers to move on in the finals. PMCO 2019 finals started today and it will continue till December 1.

PUBG Mobile Club Open finals are currently underway at the Putra World Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur. The winning team of this tournament will take home $180,000, while the runner up will get $90,000. The third, fourth and fifth ranking teams will get $45,000, $23,000 and $12,000 respectively. Every chicken dinner will also fetch the team prize money of $5,000. The official sponsor for PMCO 2019 is Vivo.

PUBG Mobile Club Open finals can be livestreamed from the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. There are livestreams in different languages including English, Hindi and Thai. Interested users can follow this link and catch the event live. At the same time, users can also follow the social channels of PUBG Mobile to get the latest updates and rankings.

Illuminate The Murder dominating the hillside on Miramar in match 2 of day 1 in #PMCO2019 Global Finals for that chicken dinner win! #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/kIgzuPGu4E — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) November 29, 2019

A total of 16 teams from around the world are participating at the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 finals. Team Entity Gaming and SouL which are from India are from the South Asian region at the PMCO finals. After two matches on day 1 the overall standings show that Entity Gaming are ranked third with 29 points while SouL is currently at the lower end with 15th rank.