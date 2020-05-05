PUBG Mobile Cold Front Survival: How to survive the Arctic Mode

tech

PUBG Mobile rolled out ‘Cold Front Survival’ in Vikendi map last month. The new Arctic Mode challenges players to survive the cold and harsh weather while warding off enemies as well.

To survive this Arctic Mode, you can get items like heat packs, firewood, and hunt animals to keep their body temperature normal. But activities like lighting fire gives away one’s location to enemies. To make sure this doesn’t happen often, and to score that chicken dinner as well, here are a few tips for surviving Arctic Mode.

-It’s essential to find a hiding spot and grab all the loot possible. This should be done in the fastest way possible and players can do that by using the ski option which also helps in dodging bullets from enemies.

In Arctic Mode players have to stay warm and survive the cold weather conditions. ( PUBG Mobile )

-One effective way to get rid of enemies is to use the snowstorm. Players have to figure out their enemies’ location first to launch the snowstorm. Also make sure that you use the heater to maintain body temperature before stepping into the blizzard.

-Drones were introduced in Arctic Mode and it is one feature that can help you if you use it well. If you launch it from open spaces then snipers may take them down. Use it strategically to hunt down enemies. Also use it wisely as the drone comes with limited power.

-Probably the most important thing is to stock up and stay warm. Items like branches, warm packs, heaters, and consumables to survive the Arctic Mode. To keep your body temperature warm, hunt chickens and cook them before the snowstorm. Also make sure to stock up on energy drinks and painkillers.