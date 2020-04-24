PUBG Mobile Cold Front Survival Mode: 5 ways to ace your drone game

tech

PUBG Mobile just launched the new Cold Front Survival Mode that has added one more vital challenge to all the rest - surviving sub-zero temperatures and other hostile weather conditions.

As you are airdropped into the stark and snowy realms of Vikendi, maintaining your body temperature through periodic arctic storms adds a whole new layer of difficulty to the game. And add to this the fact that you must also counter your enemies and put your best survival tactics from the battleground to use to emerge as the last player standing.

From fighting off hypothermia by seeking shelter and gathering branches to light a fire to deploying snowboards to swiftly traverse the map, there are a lot of new things you will have to learn to survive the Cold Front Survival Mode.

Supplementing the new gameplay mode, PUBG Mobile’s remote-controlled debut drones are an extra add on that can help you put your best foot forward. Not only will these drones help players scout the area before they intervene but they will also help you launch surprise attacks on opponents in defensive positions by tracing their exact hideout.

Here are some tips for you to use your drone better:

Launch the drone in a safe spot

While this mode gives players complete control of the drone to navigate the area, you must keep in mind that your character will be standing completely still in the process. Hence, it is of utmost importance to launch the drone in a safe area to avoid a surprise attack from enemies.

You have the power, but you are not invisible

While the drone comes with an array of advantages, enemies will easily be able to spot your drone soaring through the map. So, ensure you use it effectively and be on the lookout for danger.

Time is money

The Drone has limited energy that allows players to use it only for a total of 5 minutes, so make sure you make the most of it.

Branches and chickens for the win

To keep your body temperature high, players need to collect branches that will enable them to light fires. Players can use the drones to scout the chickens lingering about the map and roast them when the blizzard is approaching. Cooking and consuming the chickens will help players keep warm and steer clear from any damage.

Make your mark

Another fleeting advantage the drone gives you is the ability to mark a location or structure that is beyond your line of sight. While you seek refuge during a blizzard, you can spot nearby fire locations on the map and then send your drone to that location and mark it the ‘Universal Mark’ option. Once the blizzard stops, you can then rush to that location with your squad.