PUBG Mobile collaborates with BAPE for exclusive in-game outfits

Tencent Games has a new update for PUBG Mobile on Android and iOS. The new 0.8.5 update has been rolled out for users globally, and is now available in India.

PUBG Mobile 0.8.5 is a minor update and brings some new changes to the game. According to the patch notes, the new update brings new outfit exclusive emotes, improved daily sign-in rewards, and crew member limited to six. Tencent has also update packs to open right after purchasing it. Note that this is an in-game update which you will see once it arrives in your region.

The more exciting part of this update is BAPE outfits and accessories in PUBG Mobile. Tencent collaborated with Japanese street wear brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE). Users can now purchase crates to get exclusive BAPE clothes in PUBG Mobile. The BAPE crate in PUBG contains the popular shark hoodie and shorts along with a frying pan, shoes and gun. Like other crates, the BAPE crate will give users random items from the list.

PUBG Mobile is also hosting two contests with BAPE. Users can post screenshots of their character in BAPE outfits with the hashtag #pubgmobileoutfit for a chance to win the full BAPE in-game outfit. This contest is open till October 17. Another contest requires users to post screenshots with the hashtag #pubgmobilexbape.

To those of you who already noticed it in game, take a screenshot with your character and share it with the community using #pubgmobilexbape hashtag. We will pick a few random lucky winners to get BAPE Crates! Contest runs until October 15, 00:00 UTC. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/9jUsHN9Vcn — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 10, 2018

PUBG Mobile will select few random winners to get BAPE crates till October 15. BAPE crate in PUBG Mobile will be available only for a limited time of 19 days.

Tencent Games along with Oppo recently started the biggest PUBG Mobile campus championship in India. The eSports championship is currently underway and will conclude in October 21 with the finals taking place in Bengaluru.

The winning squad will get Rs 15 lakhs, while second and third placed squads will get Rs 5 lakhs and Rs 3 lakhs respectively. The tenth placed squad will also get a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Participants can also win Oppo smartphones, and miscellaneous categories worth Rs 3 lakhs. There are team allowances too worth Rs 4 lakhs.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 19:37 IST