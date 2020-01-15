PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 map teaser reveals COD Mobile-like classes and more

tech

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:14 IST

PUBG Mobile has been teasing Erangel 2.0 map since last year. The company first teased the new and revamped map Erangel 2.0 in July last year. A new video now details more features and changes coming to Erangel 2.0.

The first teaser for Erangel showed how the map is getting revamped with crisper graphics. A new teaser trailer for Erangel 2.0 which is actually for Game for Peace, the PUBG Mobile version in China showcases the new features. YouTuber Wynnsanity explains in his video what the new changes and features could mean for PUBG Mobile.

The overall look of the map shows similar features like the original Erangel. There aren’t many distinct changes but there are many new bridges added. There’s an entire line of river in between the map which suggests more use of boats in Erangel 2.0. Coming to the features in Erangel 2.0, the most highlighted one is class systems similar to Call of Duty: Mobile. PUBG Mobile introduced ‘Domination mode’ in its last update which is also like the one on COD Mobile. Tencent Games develops both PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile.

Classes seen in Erangel 2.0 include one with a zip line like the ‘Ninja Class’ in COD Mobile. There’s also the portable wall class shown in the teaser. There are new visible items in the outfits of players with different colours possibly indicating the different classes. There’s also one class which lets the player fly very high. The YouTuber however suggests that classes could be available as a separate mode under EvoGround and not in the classic map.

More features noticed in Erangel 2.0 are the ability to throw items to teammates. One player is seen throwing a level 3 helmet to his teammate. Players will also be able to carry more items at once like up to five pans. The video ends with a man watching all this happen on his phone.

There’s no word on when Erangel 2.0 will hit PUBG Mobile. The new map is already available on the desktop and console versions of PUBG.