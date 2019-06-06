PUBG Mobile, Game For Peace revenue crosses over $4.8 million a day

China’s Internet powerhouse Tencent’s revenue from PUBG Mobile and its new version, Game For Peace, crossed $4.8 million a day in May, becoming the worlds top grossing mobile app, according to a new report from mobile app intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

The two versions combined to generate an estimated $146 million in player spending during the month of May, about 126% more than the nearly $65 million PUBG Mobile alone grossed in April, according to the estimate which excluded Android revenue from China.

Of the total revenue in May from PUBG Mobile, Game For Peace, nearly $101 million came from Apple’s store, and $45.3 million from Google’s platform.

Added together, the revenue from both versions of PUBG Mobile took in about 17% more than the nearly $125 million made by second-place Honor of Kings, also from Tencent, Randy Nelson, Head of Mobile Insights, Sensor Tower wrote in a blog post, adding that the estimate excluded Android revenue from China.

“App Store and Google Play users worldwide spent an average of $4.8 million per day last month between both PUBG Mobile versions,” Nelson wrote.

“The chief rival to both of Tencent’s titles, Fortnite from Epic Games, had its best month so far in 2019 on iOS, but its total player spending of $43.3 million was only about 43 percent of Game for Peace and PUBG Mobile’s combined take for May,” Nelson said.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 18:17 IST