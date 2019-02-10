Top mobile, PC gaming accessories PUBG fans should consider buying

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is insanely popular in India. Whether it’s the mobile version or PC, everyone’s talking about it. If you’ve started loving the game and want to really improve your gaming skills, you need to invest in good peripherals.

For instance, people who love PC gaming will need a multi-tasking mouse and a keyboard that is really comfortable for navigating. A good accessory can actually help improve your chances beating the rivals.

Here’s a list of top gaming accessories that every casual or serious gaming enthusiast must consider.

SportsBot SS302 4-in-1

Soundbot offers a 4-in-1 gaming combo SportsBot SS 302. The combo features a 3-LED keyboard, headset with a Bass Booster switch, 5+1(Scroll Wheel) Mouse with 4-LED and a mousepad. The combo is available for Rs 3,999.

The keyboard features a plastic body but feels quite durable. It’s also a full-fledged keyboard which means you don’t lose out on key functions. Large chiclet keys make it easier to type or navigate within the game. The LED light makes the entire package more attractive. The multi-tasking mouse is also quite fast and surprisingly easy to use. The headphones are pretty decent for its price point.

Top features of SportsBot SS 302 include 40mm speaker driver, 6 programmable macro keys, 4DPI options, customisable light settings.

HyperX gaming headphones

If you want a bit more power from your headphones and specially optimised for games like PUBG, you can consider HyperX gaming headphones. Its Cloud Stinger Core gaming headset is available online for Rs 1,000. There’s a premium HyperX Cloud for PlayStation 4 which is available for Rs 9,000 approximately.

Controller for Android smartphones

While you can always play the game on the phone using the on-screen buttons, a Bluetooth controller gives the comfort of physical buttons, just like Xbox or PlayStation. Note that a lot of games such as Tomb Raider work much better with a controller than the on-screen touch buttons.

You may consider Aoile Wireless Bluetooth Gamepad Remote game controller which is available online for Rs 1,500 approximately. Alternatives include iPega PG-9087 Wireless Game Controller, Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 2 and MYGT C04 Wireless Bluetooth Gamepad Controller.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 19:51 IST