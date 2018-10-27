PUBG Mobile gets festive with Diwali outfit, and events

Tencent Games rolled out a major update for PUBG Mobile earlier this week. PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 brings a new Halloween makeover to the game along with ‘Night Mode’ and more. The popular smartphone game also has a Diwali surprise for players in India.

PUBG Mobile has a “Diwali Dhamaka Offer” for players in its latest update. This includes a special Diwali pack which jas a kurta pyjama set and a classic coupon which will give you the corresponding crate for free. Players can grab this offer at 499 UC after a 55% discount. This offer is valid only till November 2.

Other than this, PUBG Mobile also has a couple of Diwali events. There are three Diwali events in total. The first event titled “Diwali: Stayin’ Alive” has four survival challenges. This spans from surviving in Classic Duo matches for a period of 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 90 minutes and 200 minutes.

“Diwali: Lonewolf” requires players to finish 1 match in top 5 or 10, and 2 matches in top 1 or 5. Coins and crates can be won for this achievement in Classic Solo matches. The “Diwali: Terminator” event will give players 300 coins for killing 10 players, and 700 for 20 enemies killed. Players can also win a crate for killing 30 players, and a soldier’s crate for killing 40 enemies.

The new Diwali outfit and events are bundled with PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update. This new update is available for users to download via Play Store and App Store. With the latest 0.9.0 update, PUBG Mobile gets a ‘Night Mode’ in Erangel map, new weapon and vehicle in Sanhok map, and improvements to ammo.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 12:58 IST