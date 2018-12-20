PUBG Mobile Vikendi snow map update rolls out: How to download, install

PUBG Mobile has finally released the highly anticipated Vikendi map. The new map is now available for download on Android and iOS platforms. Note that you can play on the new map starting tomorrow.

Vikendi snow map was first released with PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update that rolled out yesterday. The new snow map is available for download within the app itself. Users can head to the map section and start downloading the map. PUBG had announced the new snow map earlier this month with availability first for PC. PUBG will roll out the snow map for consoles later in January 21.

Cruise around in #Vikendi. Available on December 20th 00:00 UTC for download, and on 21st 00:00 UTC for matchmaking! https://t.co/0T7kURtAzz pic.twitter.com/VfNXI8Yfra — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 18, 2018

With the addition of Vikendi, PUBG Mobile now has a total of four maps – Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok. Vikendi map is the new snow 6x6 map along with an exclusive snowmobile vehicle. Players will also be able to have a snowball fight on Vikendi’s spawn island.

PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 also brings many other features to PUBG Mobile. Another major update coming to PUBG Mobile on December is cross-server matchmaking. This feature will let players of the same tier will be able to match with others on different servers. PUBG Mobile has also received a makeover with snow theme on the main menu. Players can collect bells from Classic mode matches and get them exchanged for rewards.

PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 comes with Arabic language support and stricter rules for casual players. The latest update will ban those players who exit matches repeatedly from finding matches for some time. This update also gives spectators options to report anything suspicious.

PUBG Mobile has also included a layout for players with large hands, new commands for Quick Chat, and season spending awards. This update also makes it easy for players to collect all daily mission awards at once. A new feature called ‘Lucky Treasure’ will give players a chance to get upgradable weapon finish Glacier – M416 on finishing daily missions. You can find the full patch notes for PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 here.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 10:11 IST