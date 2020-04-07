PUBG Mobile guard and play: How to win those new minigames

tech

PUBG Mobile has added minigames to its repertoire as a part of the 2nd anniversary update. This feature lets users play vintage games with a chance to win rewards. Taking a trip down memory lane, PUBG Mobile players can now play games like Space War and Hunt Game in the minigames zones on the map that include amusement parks.

Here are some tip and tricks to keep in mind to make the most of these minigames:

Tokens are essential:

Game tokens now are as important as ammo. Players can only play these minigames if they have tokens. Each time a user plays the game it will cost them one coin. Players can easily win tokens by completing missions.

Hunt Game and Space War explained:

A lot of you who would be playing these games two games after ages would want to know how to get maximum points out of this. Hunt Game is all about your shooting skills - players have to control the crosshair to take down the birds flying on the TV screen. Shooting these birds and crates will earn you points. A pro tip to turn conqueror is to wait for the bird to move closer to the crosshair instead of constantly tackling it down.

Space War is a very user-friendly game as you have to destroy enemy ships and dodge bullets to earn points.

Guard and play to survive:

A very important strategy players need to follow is ‘guard and play’. When you’re playing the minigame the machine screen becomes your main screen and you cannot see what is happening around. It is very important for your team members to back you up and look out for any incoming threats while you’re playing and winning rewards for yourself and the team.

Playing is the new loot:

Gone are those days where players used to go from house to house and look for supplies. With the introduction of minigames, players can now just stand at one place and keep using tokens to play the game and earn supplies in the form of rewards. Users can earn scopes, ammo and much more while playing minigames.