PUBG Mobile: Here are the best practices to loot Airdrops right

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 16:34 IST

PUBG Mobile regulars will know all about Airdrops. For newbies, Airdrops are those huge blue crates that emit red smoke and is something all 100 players on the map look forward to. Now that you are stuck at home and probably playing a lot of PUBG Mobile battles, we have some tips for you to make it better.

An Airdrop is a source for rare items that players generally can’t find while looting the area. However, while the whole prospect of getting your hands on these rare items is exciting, Airdrops are also one of the most risk-prone traps since multiple players will be trying to get their hands on these as well. Clans always fight over Airdrops and often get wiped out.

So, if you are playing and you see one of these crates, how do you deal with it? We’ll tell you how:

Know the drop:

As mentioned above the Airdrops contain rare items that players would not generally find while sweeping through houses. Some of the items you can find in these crates include:

Weapon: M249, AWM, Mk14 EBR, OTs-14 Groza and AUG A3

Gear: Level 3 Helmets, Level 3 Armor and Level 3 Backpacks

Consumable Items: Adrenaline Syringe and Medical Kit

Weapon Modifiers: 4x, 8x and 15x scopes, silencers for your assault and sniper rifles

Costume: Ghillie Suit

The perfect timing

Every squad has a player with pro-listening skills. This player will generally keep an eye (ear) out for the sound of the plane and inform others about the movement and expected location of the drop.

Players are supposed to track the exact drop location and the ideal time to loot the drop is within about 10-15 seconds of it landing. Anything after the initial 30 seconds is highly risky as multiple clans are going to be around for the same reason as well.

Squad coordination

Coordination amongst team members during an Airdrop loot is the most essential element. Approaching the drop area in a car is very important. Secondly responsibilities should be divided amongst all team members.

The two members in the team with the highest level armour and helmet should get down to loot the Airdrop in a crouching position. The other two members should be constantly looking for incoming threats as Airdrops are the hottest zone of the map.

Redistribution of supplies

A squad has players with different gameplay and it is essential you use their skills to the fullest. Once the squad is done looting the airdrop they should distribute supplies to relevant team members. For example, the AWM goes to the best sniper in the squad and the Groza goes to the most fierce assaulter in the clan.

Say you are done with looting the Airdrop, what happens next?

Once your squad is done looting the drop, look out for buildings around the location to camp for other clans to enter the zone. Airdrops are the best way to create traps as players are lured to collect these rare weapons and gears.

Once your squad has taken their positions all you have to do is spray those bullets and get maximum kills.

Smoke the drop

Here is a pro tip that many top players in the game follow. While you’re approaching the drop it is best to use at least two or three smoke grenades to cover the drop and surrounding areas. Smoke around the drop will stop enemies from firing direct shots as there is zero visibility - all they can do is spray blindly, which isn’t accurate. Your squad can easily loot the drop and escape from the terror.

Flare gun

The best sight in PUBG Mobile is when you’re looting and you suddenly find the red flare gun. A flare gun can be both a blessing as well as curse for players. A blessing because it ensures a personal Airdrop for your squad and a curse because the flare is visible to all 100 players on the server and you might just end up having unwanted guests at your party.

A key insight on calling for the Airdrop is to ensure that you shoot the flare while you’re inside the safe zone or else you might not get a crate but a bullet proof car.

Choose your drop wisely

There might be times when the Airdrop lands at tricky locations such as rooftops of buildings or maybe on water. It is best to avoid looting these areas as they can compromise your team’s position. Snipers are always targeting such drops and it becomes easy for them to shoot on rooftops or in water where players can’t move fast.