PUBG Mobile: How to make the most out of the amusement park

tech

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 08:51 IST

PUBG Mobile introduced the amusement park as part of its 2nd anniversary celebrations. The new addition is expected to give players a hint of nostalgia reminding them of the days when maximum players would land in Pochinki.

The amusement park also follows an old-school style and it is spaced out in three locations on the map. The amusement park has interactive arcade machines which can be activated using game tokens. It also has attractions like ‘Hunt Game’, ‘Space War’, ‘What’s in the box’, ‘Shooting Range’, ‘Trampoline’ and ‘Launcher’.

If you’ve been wondering how to make the most out of the amusement park, here are some tips that can help you.

Trees provide the best cover

The amusement park will be filled with many players so the first thing to do is to take cover. And the best cover you can get is behind the trees. It’s also very important to proceed with caution when you’re moving about because you never know when you may get spotted. Here, players will also try to grab a weapon and hide behind the trees to shoot enemies from a distance.

Pro tip

This is in addition to taking cover at the amusement park. One pro tip players can follow is to look around for enemies and eliminate them before heading out to play games. Players can also collect tokens from enemy crates which they can use to play more games.

Team work makes the dream work.

You can make the most out of your team in the amusement park by strategically dividing work to get rewards. In your team of four, two players can collect tokens and play games to win rewards, while the other two can hide at elevated spots and keep a lookout for the enemy.

How to escape like a squirrel

If you’re in a situation where you’re running out of ammo or there are other clans who have dominated the area, one thing you can do is go to the drop tower. You can take the ride and escape the amusement park in the form of a flying squirrel. You will be dropped at surrounding places like ‘Farm’ and ‘Prison’.