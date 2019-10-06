e-paper
PUBG Mobile: If you cheat, your ID will be banned for 10 years

PUBG Mobile says the 10-year ban will help the gaming experience of each player is pleasant, fun, and fair.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile combats cheating with 10-year ban
PUBG Mobile combats cheating with 10-year ban (PUBG )
         

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale mobile video games in the world. As the game grows in popularity, the platform also faces a challenge of some users trying to game the system using third-party apps or other hacks. PUBG Mobile already has several in-game features to curb such users. But now, the gaming company is now taking more stringent measures to weed out such users. PUBG Mobile on Saturday announced it will impose a 10-year ban on players who are found violating the developer’s gaming standards.

The move is aimed at curbing use of unauthorised third-party applications or workarounds that give an unfair advantage to a player. The company said it also encourages users to report gamers who are suspected of cheating. PUBG Mobile said it publish the IDs of those found guilty of cheating.

“We have always strived to deliver a gaming environment that is fair and enjoyable for each and every player and prevent cheating. We take this issue very seriously; as such, each account in violation has received a 10-year ban. We would like to remind all players about the importance of fair play, and thank you for keeping PUBG MOBILE fair and fun,” said the company in a post.

The post also features a list of IDs of gamers who have been slapped with a 10-year ban. Some of the cheats deployed by these users are “cheating with auto-aiming”, “cheating tools”, “virtual tools”, and “modified in-game data.”

PUBG Mobile constantly publishes a list of banned IDs of those found cheating. Just in December last year, the game banned more than 30,000 PUBG player accounts for cheating in one of its biggest crackdowns ever.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 13:25 IST

