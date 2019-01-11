PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: How to register, top awards and more

After successfully hosting the first PUBG Mobile Campus Championship in India, Tencent Games is back with another tournament. The PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 will be open to all with a prize pool of 1 crore.

Tencent Games in collaboration Oppo Mobiles is hosting the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 which will begin on January 21 and continue till March 10 for the grand finale. The prize pool of 1 crore will include cash prizes along with Oppo smartphones.

The winning squad will be awarded Rs 30,00,000, while the second and third teams will win Rs 10,00,000 and Rs 5,00,000. PUBG Mobile will also livestream the tournament on their Facebook and YouTube pages.

If you and your PUBG Mobile squad are interested in competing, here’s everything you need to know.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 - Registrations

Registration for PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 is currently underway and open till January 23. Interested players can register through this link. Registrations are open to Indian residents with a PUBG Mobile account above level 20.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 – Schedule

There will be four phases for the tournament. Post the registrations, in-game qualifiers will take place between January 21 and January 28. The online playoffs will start on February 9 and continue till February 24. After a short break, the final will be held on March 10.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 – Tournament

The tournament will witness battles in different maps on PUBG Mobile with first-person and third-person perspective modes. The top 2,000 teams with most number of points during in-game qualifiers will move on for the online playoffs. For the grand final, only 20 teams will be selected.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 - Awards

In addition to the top three teams, all teams in top ten will be awarded cash prizes. The PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 will also have a set of awards for different achievements with each category being awarded Rs 50,000. These include MVP award for the player with maximum number of MVP, and the ‘Redeemer’ for the highest number of health restored. This award will also be given to the team with highest number of revives.

The player with the maximum number of survival time will receive ‘The Lone Ranger’ award. ‘The Rampage Freak’, as the name suggests will be awarded to the player with the most kills in one game. The team which does the same will receive ‘The Exterminators’ award.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 12:21 IST