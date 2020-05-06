PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 registrations start today

tech

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:49 IST

PUBG Mobile on Wednesday announced the second edition of its India Series 2020. Organised by Tencent Games and PUBG Corp., the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 will offer a prize pool of 50 lakhs.

Registrations for the PUBG Mobile tournament start today and it will continue till May 17. Interested players can register for the tournament through this link. The date for the grand finale hasn’t been announced yet. The tournament will take place in phases with the first one being in-game qualifiers where every registered squad will have to play 15 matches out of which the 10 best games will move to online qualifiers.

A total of 256 teams will be selected for online qualifiers and out of which 8 teams will be direct invitees. Here, each team will play two matches and try to make it to the top three slots to reach the quarter finals. Then out of 64 teams, 48 teams will move ahead for the quarter finals. Here too eight teams will be on invite-basis. Then the top 32 teams will progress to the semi finals.

In the grand finale, teams will compete for the top 16 slots. The grand finale will continue for three days where there will be a total of 18 matches to determine the winning team.

There’s a prize pool of 50 lakhs up for grabs with the winning team getting 20 lakhs, the second team getting 5 lakhs and the third ranked team getting 3 lakhs. There are also cash prizes available for teams up to rank 16.