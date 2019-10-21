PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Jaipur’s Revenge Esports wins Rs 50 lakh top prize

tech

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 11:54 IST

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 concluded in Kolkata on Sunday. Jaipur’s Revenge Esports emerged victorious in the finale which saw participation of the top 20 squads from four regions in India. The team won Rs 50 lakh for grabbing the first place.

SNOWFTW won Rs 50,000 cash prize for being “The Wanderer: Longest Foot Travel.” The Chosen One: Maximum MVPs award was given to 8Bit Gill. He won Rs 50,000 cash prize. 8Bit Gill also bagged another Rs 50,000 cash prize for being “The Annihilator: Maximum Damage.” The Headshot Expert: Highest Headshots Rs 50,000 cash prize went to INSJOKER.

Revenge Esports won Rs 1 lakh cash prize for “The Exterminators: Maximum Squad Kills.” The team bagged another Rs 1 lakh for “The Grenadiers: Maximum Squad Grenade Kills.” People’s choice award of Rs 6 lakh was won by 8Bit Rampage.

The third spot for PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 was grabbed the “Team INS.” It won Rs 10 lakh cash prize. Orange Rock bagged the second spot to win Rs 20 lakh.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 11:53 IST