PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 National Finals: Here are the winners from Hyderabad edition

PUBG Mobile on Sunday concluded the fourth regional finals of its ongoing PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. The gaming company also announced the name of the finalists qualified for the grand finale in Kolkata where the teams will engage for a total prize pool of Rs 1.5 crore.

Team Skul, Beyond Your Reach, Team AR and Saiyan’s Legacy from Group D (Hyderabad) will now join Rising Hydra, Team Titans, Kill2Survive, Revenge Esports, 8Bit Rampage, TeamINS, Team GE, Team All Stars, God’s Reign, Team Mayhem, Orange Rock and Instinct Shooters Official who qualified from the Jaipur, Guwahati and Pune editions of the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019.

PUBG Mobile is also giving some teams an opportunity to get a wildcard entry. The company said the top ranking four teams across groups will enter the Grand Finale through Wildcard entry.

On the Hyderabad edition of the competition, PUBG Mobile revealed, “The top 20 teams were tested across all maps available on PUBG MOBILE. Contestants played 5 power packed rounds on the maps of Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi. Team Skul won the first round (Erangel), the second round (Miramar) went in favour of Underlord.”

“With three more rounds left to play, Team Skul again conquered Sanhok and Saiyan’s Legacy turned victorious in the newest map of PUBG MOBILE, Vikendi. The final match played on Erangel was crucial for all top teams to book their spot in the Kolkata finals. Team Skul again won the last round claiming their ticket to the Kolkata finals,” it added.

PUBG Mobile revealed the southern edition of the tour saw more than 384,000 games played by 60,000 registered users.

