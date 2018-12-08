PUBG Mobile latest update to bring ‘Vikendi’ snow map: Full patch notes, top features

PUBG Corp. just announced the new snow map ‘Vikendi’ map for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Looks like the snow-themed map will be hitting PUBG Mobile soon.

The latest beta for PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 is now available for download for Android and iOS users. The new update brings Vikendi snow map to PUBG Mobile. There’s a new snow weather mode and a snowmobile vehicle. The Vikendi snow map will be available to download on December 20.

PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 also brings new security and improvements. The full patch notes released by xdadevelopers details what’s coming to PUBG Mobile.

Snow map ‘Vikendi’

Vikendi will be a 6x6 snow map which comes with an exclusive snowmobile vehicle. PUBG Mobile has also added a ‘Snowball Fight’ in Vikendi’s spawn island. In addition to the map, the main menu of PUBG Mobile will also feature a snow theme. Users can also collect bells from matches in classic mode and exchange them for rewards. The shop in PUBG Mobile has also been changed according to the theme.

Cross-server matchmaking

With the new update, PUBG Mobile gets cross-server matchmaking. Players can now be matched to other players on other servers with the same tier. PUBG Mobile will also now ban players who repeatedly quit matches right after it starts. These players will be banned from finding matches for some time.

Security, reward improvements

Players who are spectators can now report if they notice any suspicious in-game. PUBG Mobile in the latest update will allow players to collect their daily mission awards at once. It also brings season spending rewards which will allow users to spend different amounts to get rewards and discounts on firearm finishes.

