PUBG Mobile latest updates: Zombie as player, India Series 2019 Grand Finals on March 10

PUBG Mobile recently added Resident Evil 2 zombies with the 0.11.0 update. The update also features a limited time event mode, Survive Till Dawn. PUBG is reportedly going to allow players to join the game as zombie.

Youtuber MrGhost claims PUBG Mobile will soon allow players to transform into zombies to compete with rival players in the battle royale game. Zombie as an avatar is expected to be available with future updates.

Apart from zombies, PUBG Mobile’s new update includes a dark map along with newer characters like bosses. The update also features new Resident 2 Evil outfits and redesigned Vikendi map.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 Grand Finals

PUBG will host the grand finals of its India Series 2019 on March 10 at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

PUBG Mobile says its India Series had over 400,000 games across in-game and online qualifiers, featuring some of the top PUBG Mobile clans such as RIP, PAiN, SouL, 8bit and Oxy. More than 2,000 teams were chosen for Playoffs from which 20 teams were shortlisted for the finals.

Winners of PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 Grand Finals will get Rs 30, 00,000 while the first and second runner ups will receive Rs 10,00,000 and Rs 5,00,000 respectively.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 15:17 IST