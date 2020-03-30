PUBG Mobile launches 2nd anniversary recap, shares key highlights from last 2 years

tech

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 19:03 IST

PUBG Mobile is celebrating its 2nd anniversary with a special throwback feature for its users. The ‘PUBG Mobile 2nd Anniversary Recap’ is available for players to see their career highlights along with some unreleased PUBG Mobile stats.

The PUBG Mobile 2nd anniversary recap tab can be accessed through the weekly sign-in page. Here, players will get to see all the highlights from their PUBG Mobile journey from the past two years. Some of these include the total number of enemies killed, total number of matches played, total number of minutes survived and the number of chicken diners.

Once the players complete watching all their highlights, they will get to see a snapshot of how players died other than being shot. Also, the 2nd anniversary recap gives a shout out to the player’s closest war buddies, the ones they battle with the most and their best buddies.

Players can see highlights from their PUBG Mobile in the 2nd anniversary recap. ( PUBG Mobile )

PUBG Mobile also shared that the favourite landing spots were Pochinki in Erangel and Training Base in Sanhok. In Miramar, players preferred Pecado while space base was the most popular in Vikendi.

In addition to this, PUBG Mobile has shared key highlights from the different game modes it introduced.

10.5 Billion Zombies were killed by players in their mission to survive till dawn

1.05 Billion players were infected by the virus and turned into Zombies

Only 1.77 Million players managed to survive the horrors of the Darkest Night

A whopping total of 5.40 Trillion shots were fired while combating the Team -Deathmatch

119.2 Billion players were killed in 2019 Team Deathmatches

M79 was the Super Weapon of choice for the Payload

7.9 Billion vehicles were turned to scrap metal in the RageGear mode. (A little known fact is that they built the amusement park using this scrap metal)